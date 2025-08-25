in Executive Moves, News

Galvanick Names Dan Skinner as Public Sector Go-to-Market Head

Dan Skinner/Galvanick
Dan Skinner. Galvanick appoints Dan Skinner as public sector go-to-market head.
Dan Skinner Head, Public Sector GTM, Galvnick

Galvanick has welcomed Dan Skinner as its new head of public sector go-to-market, responsible for leading efforts to help protect critical infrastructure.

In a LinkedIn post on Friday, Galvanick said Skinner’s addition to the team strengthens the company’s ability to secure critical infrastructure at scale, citing his over two decades of experience working with governments globally to drive public sector modernization.

“His expertise spans both the technical challenges of securing operational technology and the strategic knowledge of how to navigate federal procurement requirements,” Galvanick continued.

Dan Skinner’s Career Highlights

Skinner most recently served as head of federal go-to-market at Material Security. Before joining Material Security, he worked with AWS World Wide Public Sector as a Wickr representative, supporting customers with secure workplace messaging and collaboration.

The AWS role followed the executive’s previous work as the vice president of global government and defense at Wickr, where he helped grow the company’s presence and revenue in public sector markets globally.

Skinner also held leadership positions at Mattermost, FinalCode, ForeScout, Patriot Technologies and F5 Networks.

The executive holds a Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification and has a background in business and computer science.

“I am driven by the mission of providing cutting-edge security solutions that empower federal agencies to operate with confidence and efficiency in the cloud,” Skinner said in his LinkedIn profile.

Written by Kristen Smith

