IGEL and Carahsoft Technology have entered into a strategic partnership to expand the reach of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform across the U.S. public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday that it will serve as IGEL’s Master Government Aggregator, making the operating system available to the public sector through its reseller partners and OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services contract vehicles.

What is IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform?

IGEL OS is designed to support desktop-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational technology and secure enterprise browsing. The system features an immutable, no-local-data architecture aligned with federal zero trust mandates to reduce risk, extend existing hardware lifecycles and lower costs.

“Partnering with Carahsoft offers streamlined access to the Public Sector through its trusted reseller partners, extensive contract vehicles, and vast partner network,” said Phil Eden, vice president of channel sales for North America at IGEL. “Federal agencies are under pressure to modernize securely, and IGEL OS provides a future-ready, zero-trust endpoint strategy that delivers both control and flexibility.”

The partnership builds on IGEL’s recent initiatives, including achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification and introducing the IGEL Managed Hypervisor for legacy applications and other new offerings at the Now & Next 2025 event in Miami.

Carahsoft’s Role in Ensuring Federal Market Access to Secure Tech

“As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, Government agencies need trusted solutions to protect data and ensure operational continuity,” said Evan Slack, sales director overseeing the IGEL team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to delivering secure technologies that support zero-trust and modernization goals. By adding IGEL to our portfolio, we’re streamlining agency access to a policy-driven endpoint solution that meets today’s mission needs without added complexity or cost.”

Through the agreement, Stratodesk customers will also gain access to IGEL’s platform via Carahsoft to modernize endpoint strategies with secure, cloud-ready tools. Stratodesk is now part of IGEL.