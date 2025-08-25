SNC Introduces Freedom Trainer Aircraft for Navy Pilots

SNC has introduced the Freedom Trainer, the company’s entry for the U.S. Navy’s Undergraduate Jet Training System, or UJTS, competition.

SNC’s Freedom Trainer Features

Freedom Trainer is capable of conducting carrier touch-and-go and field carrier landing practice, or FCLP, to touchdown, SNC said.

FCLP is a training requirement for military pilots. During an FCLP exercise, pilots perform touch-and-go landings repeatedly at an airfield to simulate the conditions when operating with an aircraft carrier.

According to SNC, the aircraft can support up to 35,000 carrier touch-and-go and FLCP landings and has an airframe life of 16,000 hours. It also offers reduced lifecycle costs, with engine-related expenses about 40 percent lower compared to the trainers the Navy currently uses.

Moreover, it has a modular open system design that enables future modifications and upgrades, including seamless third-party system integration.

Jon Piatt, executive vice president at SNC, shared that the aircraft is the culmination of the company’s decades of experience supporting the U.S. Navy.

“We are proud to leverage our deep expertise and innovative spirit to deliver a training solution that not only meets the Navy’s current needs but also anticipates future demands,” commented the executive. “This is a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and superior performance for our nation’s sons and daughters who will train as naval aviators for generations.”

Navy Trainer Competition

The Navy is seeking at least 145 aircraft to replace the approximately 220 aging T-45 Goshawk trainers the service currently uses.

With the launch of the Freedom family of training systems, SNC joins Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Korean Space Industries, and Leonardo and Textron in developing the next generation of pilot trainers.