Auria Hands Over Autonomous Cyber Defense Platform to NAVSEA

Auria has delivered to Naval Sea Systems Command the minimum viable product, or MVP, of its Cognitive Autonomous Artificial System Intelligence, or CAASI, designed to support defensive cyber operations.

In a statement published Friday, Auria CEO Damian DiPippa said the delivery of CAASI MVP marks a key milestone for the autonomous cyber defense’s future in naval and Department of Defense environments.

“We’re honored to support NAVSEA’s mission with a system built from the ground up to adapt, evolve, and operate in some of the world’s most complex and high-stakes network environments,” DiPippa added.

What Is CAASI?

CAASI uses patented unsupervised machine learning techniques to analyze network traffic in real time and detect anomalous behavior, including zero day exploits, advanced persistent threat activity, botnet communications, exploits and insider threats.

Auria worked with NAVSEA 03 to develop CAASI, which is designed for integration with DOD platforms and compliance with secure enclave operational constraints. The technology seeks to reduce false positives, dwell time and risk exposure in mission-critical systems.