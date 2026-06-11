Dark Wolf Solutions is one of 10 small businesses awarded spots on a NIWC Pacific IDIQ

Task orders will support Navy command, control and intelligence systems from development through retirement

Two winners were incumbents on the predecessor contract that expired in 2021

Dark Wolf Solutions has secured a position on a multiple-award contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific covering systems lifecycle, engineering, cybersecurity and security engineering support services.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract carries an initial award value of $54.7 million and a maximum potential value of $178.4 million, the Department of War said Wednesday. Work will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is slated to run through June 2028.

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For Herndon, Virginia-based Dark Wolf Solutions, a cybersecurity and software company serving defense and national security customers, the award opens access to task orders supporting Navy command, control and intelligence systems.

The company will compete with other awardees: Advanced Sciences and Technologies, Bart & Associates, Data Intelligence, Grove Resource Solutions, ODME Solutions, Solute Consulting, Sugpiat Defense, Timitron, and Vector Planning & Services.

The Navy will obligate funds as it issues task orders using research, development, test and evaluation; other procurement; operations and maintenance; defense working capital; and Foreign Military Sales funds.

What Does the NIWC Pacific Contract Cover?

The awardees will support the full lifecycle of NIWC Pacific systems, from development through retirement or recapitalization. Task areas include programmatic, logistics and supply support; maintenance planning; documentation and training development; training implementation; customer support; IT infrastructure; and business applications, with the work addressing supportability, maintainability and sustainability concerns.

The scope also extends to systems, hardware, software and network engineering; configuration management; and test and evaluation, along with cybersecurity and security engineering services.

The supported IT systems underpin command, control and intelligence functions for operational communities that rely on imagery, intelligence, operational planning and network security capabilities in support of combat operations, maritime business applications and training.

How Was the NIWC Pacific Contract Competed?

The Navy conducted the procurement as a 100 percent small-business set-aside. The competition drew 24 offers, from which 10 companies were selected.

The vehicle is a follow-on to an earlier multiple-award contract of similar scope, whose ordering period ended in August 2021. Two of the new awardees — Advanced Sciences and Technologies and Data Intelligence — were incumbents on that predecessor contract, alongside 22nd Century Technologies.

How Does the Award Fit Into NIWC Pacific’s Broader Contracting Activity?

The award adds to a string of recent multiple-award vehicles from NIWC Pacific. In May, it selected 16 companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Leidos, Peraton and SAIC, for a potential $350 million IDIQ supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems; information operations; and cybersecurity missions through May 2033.

Earlier, the center awarded nine firms positions on a $349.4 million contract for technical and engineering support of unmanned maritime systems used in mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, force protection and ISR missions.

NIWC Pacific is preparing a follow-on unrestricted multiple-award contract for its cyberspace science, research, engineering and technology integration requirement, with a separate small business set-aside portion expected to be solicited in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.