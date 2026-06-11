Concurrent Technologies Corp. has highlighted its partnership with the Air Force on energy and installation resilience efforts

The company is providing strategic, technical and program management support across the SAF/IE portfolio

CTC has helped advance policy development, technology pilots and resilience planning initiatives

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has reaffirmed its longstanding partnership with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment , or SAF/IE, providing strategic guidance and technical expertise to advance mission assurance.

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What Role Has CTC Played in Supporting the Air Force?

The company said Tuesday it has provided program management and support, technical analysis and subject matter expertise across the SAF/IE portfolio, supporting policy development, strategy formulation and pilot projects.

“We are proud of the impact our partnership has had—from policy development to advanced technology pilots—and we remain dedicated to supporting the Air Force’s evolving needs with innovative, actionable results,” said Edward Sheehan, Jr., president and CEO of CTC.

What Projects Has CTC Delivered?

Among CTC’s recent efforts is the Water Risk and Resilience Analysis Project, which develops methods to assess and mitigate water-related risks at Air Force installations. The company is also contributing to the Dynamic Resilience Innovation Framework for Technology Transition initiative, which advances nuclear, geothermal and hydrogen energy strategies.

Additional projects include data governance efforts to enhance decision-making and strengthen partnerships, as well as water security initiatives at Cannon Air Force Base.

How Is CTC Supporting Future Resilience Efforts?

CTC is contributing to the Department of War’s Advanced Reactor Criteria and Baseline Understanding for Enterprise Scalability effort, which evaluates emerging technologies and potential use cases for resilience applications. The company is also supporting a Pacific Island Power Study aimed at strengthening expeditionary energy assurance and enabling Agile Combat Employment operations across the Indo-Pacific region.

The partnership builds on CTC’s broader support of Air Force energy resilience efforts. In April, the company secured an AFRL contract to develop and demonstrate a large-capacity energy storage system intended to strengthen mission resilience. CTC has also advanced the development of direct-current microgrid technology at Kirtland Air Force Base to boost energy efficiency and reliability.