Teramis has named former DOW CMMC leader Stacy Bostjanick to its advisory board

Bostjanick helped develop and implement the CMMC program across the defense industrial base

The 2026 Army Summit will feature discussions on cybersecurity, AI and other modernization priorities

Teramis has appointed Stacy Bostjanick, former chief of defense industrial base cybersecurity within the Office of the Department of War Chief Information Officer, to its advisory board.

As defense contractors continue preparing for evolving cybersecurity requirements, government and industry leaders are also examining broader modernization priorities across the military. The 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will feature discussions on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cost-effective fires, reconfigurable air defense and the hyperconnected battlefield. Secure your spot now and hear from military, government and industry leaders shaping the future of Army modernization.

What Did Teramis President Brandon Sessions Say About Bostjanick?

In a statement published Wednesday, Teramis President Brandon Sessions said Bostjanick’s leadership has helped advance cybersecurity across the DIB and supported organizations in navigating the requirements of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

“Her experience, insight, and perspective will be invaluable as Teramis continues to help defense contractors and compliance partners accurately identify, validate, and continuously monitor Controlled Unclassified Information across their environments,” added Sessions.

Who Is Stacy Bostjanick?

Bostjanick has nearly four decades of experience in federal acquisition, cybersecurity and defense contracting. As head of DIB cybersecurity at DOW, she helped develop and implement the CMMC program involving more than 220,000 companies.

Before that role, she served as head of contracting activity at the Defense Intelligence Agency and held senior contracting positions supporting missile defense programs.

“One of the greatest challenges organizations face is obtaining accurate visibility into where sensitive information actually exists,” said Bostjanick. “Effective cybersecurity and compliance programs depend on sound data and informed decisions. Teramis is helping organizations replace assumptions with evidence, which is increasingly important as CMMC requirements become operational across the Defense Industrial Base.”

Following her retirement from federal service, she joined Cybersec Investments as vice president of government services strategy, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In May, Bostjanick joined the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit as a panelist, participating in a discussion on cybersecurity challenges and opportunities facing the defense community.

What Does Teramis Do?

Teramis provides a platform for discovering, validating and continuously monitoring controlled unclassified information, or CUI. The company helps defense contractors identify where CUI resides across Microsoft 365 environments, file shares, email systems, endpoints and other data repositories to support CMMC compliance, assessment preparation and ongoing cybersecurity efforts.