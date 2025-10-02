Venice Goodwine Joins CORAS Board of Advisers

CORAS has appointed Venice Goodwine, former chief information officer for the Department of the Air Force, to its board of advisers. Goodwine, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, brings more than three decades of federal leadership to the decision intelligence platform provider, which serves the Department of Defense and other national security organizations.

Goodwine’s Federal Leadership Background

Goodwine most recently oversaw a $17 billion portfolio spanning enterprise IT, artificial intelligence and cyber operations for the Air Force and Space Force, supporting roughly 20,000 personnel. Earlier in her career, she was the director of enterprise IT in the Air Force CIO’s office and was chief information security officer at the Department of Agriculture, where she managed cybersecurity investments exceeding $200 million annually. She retired from government service earlier this year.

“As the former Chief Information Officer of the Department of the Air Force, I understand the vital role that timely, trusted, secure and actionable information plays in safeguarding our nation,” Goodwine said. “CORAS is at the forefront of delivering decision intelligence solutions that turn complex data into strategic advantage — accelerating mission outcomes, strengthening readiness, and enhancing investment decisions across the national security enterprise. I am honored to join the CORAS Board of Advisors and look forward to contributing to its mission of equipping our warfighters with the tools they need to make faster, smarter, and more secure decisions.”

CORAS leaders highlighted Goodwine’s track record in integrating technology at scale as a key asset to the company’s growth strategy. “Her insights and real world experience will help CORAS deliver ROI and 10-50x productivity today, expanding and accelerating readiness outcomes for the Warfighter,” said Dan Naselius, president and chief technology officer of CORAS.

CORAS provides its decision intelligence platform, including its agentic AI capability known as GARY, at Impact Level 5 and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High environments across both unclassified and classified government networks.