Rapid7’s InsightGovCloud Platform Gets FedRAMP ATO

Rapid7 has secured an authority to operate, or ATO, from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for the InsightGovCloud Platform, which provides government agencies with tools to assess system vulnerabilities and detect and respond to threats.

Carahsoft said Wednesday that the ATO validates the security and readiness of InsightGovCloud Platform to support federal government operations.

The FedRAMP authorization is a requirement for all cloud service providers who want to do business with the federal government. It ensures that cloud service offerings are compliant with stringent security requirements and are continuously monitored through regular vulnerability scanning, updates and incident reporting.

“For federal agencies navigating increasingly complex and constantly evolving security environments, working with a security platform that meets the highest standards of security, reliability and compliance is critical,” according to Pete Rubio, senior vice president for platform and engineering at Rapid7. “Rapid7 is uniquely positioned to meet this need, delivering the automation, visibility and context to help Federal agencies reduce risk and accelerate remediation across their environments.”

What InsightGovCloud Offers

The cloud platform gives agencies a view of their assets and attack surface. Its single-agent and agentless scanning options ensure that vulnerabilities and threats are discovered.

Other key capabilities include built-in integrations and automated workflows to streamline remediation and risk reduction and threat-aware vulnerability prioritization, which highlights the most pressing risks by combining threat context, business impact and attacker behavior.

InsightGovCloud Platform is available through Carahsoft and multiple federal contracting vehicles, including General Services Administration Schedule and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V.

“By securing the FedRAMP ATO, Rapid7 ensures Government agencies have access to critical security management tools and solutions that meet rigorous compliance standards,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to offer Rapid7’s InsightGovCloud platform to the Public Sector to enhance protections and minimize vulnerability risks.”