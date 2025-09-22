CBRE Government & Defense Services said its joint venture, CBRE/JJ UK JV, has secured a position on the U.S. Navy’s $1.5 billion multiple-award construction contract for Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory.

The design-build/design-bid-build contract, issued by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, covers new construction, renovation and maintenance projects, CBRE said Monday. It carries a five-year base period with an additional three-year option, which could extend work through September 2033, if exercised.

Expanding CBRE’s Role on Diego Garcia

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award builds on the joint venture’s track record under the previous $448 million MACC, under which the team worked on projects covering critical infrastructure, operational readiness and quality-of-life improvements. Past efforts included renovating aircraft shelters to meet mission-critical safety standards, upgrading roadways and utilities to ensure reliable base access, and enhancing morale, welfare and recreation facilities.

The venture also demonstrated complex supply chain capabilities by transporting and installing 25,000-gallon water tanks to secure a dependable water supply for Navy assets visiting Diego Garcia.

“This award reflects the U.S. Navy’s continued trust in our ability to deliver mission-critical construction projects in one of the most remote and logistically complex locations in the world,” said Patrick Roddy, sector president of CBRE Government & Defense Services. “Through the strength of our joint venture, we combine CBRE’s unmatched global resources with the proven performance of our Diego Garcia team, enabling us to deliver world-class results that keep the mission moving.”

According to the Department of Defense, the $1.5 billion MACC was competitively procured and awarded to five companies, namely CBRE/JJ UK JV, DGC JV, ECC Diego Garcia, MVL Diego Garcia JV and Black Construction/MACE International JV.