Chronos Operations Secures Army Cybersecurity Support Contract

Heather Lacroix/Chronos Operations
Heather Lacroix. The president of Chronos Operations commented on a cybersecurity support contract with the U.S. Army.
Heather Lacroix President Chronos Operations

Chronos Operations, a Chenega subsidiary, has received a contract from U.S. Army Materiel Command for cybersecurity support.

Army Cybersecurity Support Contract Scope

In a LinkedIn post announcing the award, Chronos said the contract with AMC includes services across three core domains: information system/application security compliance; cyber operations support cell/defensive cyber operations; and mission relevant terrain.

According to the company, the award reinforces its continued commitment to ensuring mission assurance and advancing cybersecurity capabilities across the Pentagon.

“This really is more than a cyber modernization service. It’s a mission partnership with an extremely collaborative group of professionals, government and contractor,” Heather Lacroix, president of Chronos Operations, said of the contract award.

What Does Chronos Operations Do?

Chronos Operations is part of Chenega’s Military, Intelligence and Operations Support, or MIOS, Strategic Business Unit, which supports defense, federal agencies and commercial customers worldwide.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company provides mission-critical services in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence; cybersecurity; IT; intelligence; software engineering and logistics.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

