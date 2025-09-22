The U.S. Space Force has awarded AeroVironment a firm‑fixed‑price contract option for the supply of two phased array antenna systems for the Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource, or SCAR, program of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office.

The first unit of the antenna system, called BADGER or Broad Area Deployable Ground terminal enabling Resilient communication, will be delivered to the Space Force in the following months, the company said Friday. It also noted that options for future production of additional SCAR systems remain open, with most program milestones already completed.

The FFP contract option is being executed under an other transaction agreement to enhance SCAR performance and operational readiness.

$1.4B SCAR Contract

BlueHalo, which AV acquired in May 2025, secured in May 2022 a $1.4 billion USSF contract for support in SCAR’s implementation. BlueHalo demonstrated its BADGER phased-array antenna system in late August 2023.

According to AV, it has expanded manufacturing agreements with several subcontractors to strengthen BADGER’s supply chain and ensure SCAR program timelines are kept.

“We are delivering unmatched technological superiority to usher in a new era of advanced satellite command and control,” said Wahid Nawabi, AV chairman, president and CEO.

“With confidence in the technology and a steadfast commitment to delivering this critical national security priority, our team is scaling BADGER production to match the operational tempo demanded by the Space Force,” the company’s chief stressed.