Verizon has released a study highlighting a significant technological shift in the public safety sector .

The company said Wednesday the results of the fifth Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey, conducted by Lexipol, also indicated a need for strong and reliable cybersecurity capabilities and network connectivity.

“The results of our fifth annual public safety communications survey reflect key trends we’re seeing across the public safety landscape: the urgent need for cybersecurity investment, accelerated awareness and adoption of AI and the necessity of a reliable network,” said Verizon Frontline President Maggie Hallbach , a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

AI, Robots & Drone Adoption

The study revealed that 46 percent of first responders surveyed expect to adopt AI technologies daily within the next five years, despite only 12 percent currently using AI in their day-to-day operations. About 48 percent also believe robotics and unmanned systems will be utilized daily within the time frame, a significant jump from the 15 percent currently using these technologies.

Network Reliability & Cybersecurity

About 78 percent of respondents said that access to a resilient network has significantly enhanced communications in their operations. The survey also highlighted that 67 percent of public safety agencies have implemented cybersecurity measures since 2024 to safeguard critical data and infrastructure.

“An increasing number of first responders are leveraging advanced communication tools and emerging technologies in their day-to-day operations,” said Hallbach. “The enhanced situational awareness provided by AI and the increased access to inhospitable and remote environments that robots and drones enable are helping revolutionize public safety and emergency response,” she added.