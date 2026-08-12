QuProtect R3 is now available under Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule contract

Federal quantum readiness deadlines land on Dec. 31, 2030, for key establishment and Dec. 31, 2031, for digital signatures

Carahsoft’s quantum lineup also includes ZeroTier, ISARA, Certes and Qrypt

Carahsoft Technology has added QuSecure’s post-quantum cryptography and cryptographic-agility offerings to its General Services Administration Schedule contract.

QuSecure said Tuesday the addition opens its QuProtect R3 platform to federal buyers.

Garfield Jones, senior vice president of research and technology strategy at QuSecure, noted that agencies are being asked to close cryptographic vulnerabilities and ready production systems for new standards without interrupting operations.

“The timelines are no longer theoretical,” he said.

High-value federal systems face two separate cutoffs. According to Jones, key establishment must be quantum-resistant by the end of 2030. Digital signatures follow a year later, at the end of 2031.

What Does QuSecure’s QuProtect R3 Platform Do?

QuProtect R3 brings continuous discovery, active remediation and real-time reporting into one system, QuSecure said. The company describes the platform as production-ready and designed to help organizations identify and manage cryptographic risk during the transition to post-quantum security.

A recon module compiles a live inventory of cryptographic assets in cloud, on-premises and legacy environments. QuSecure said the running inventory lets teams flag vulnerabilities and rank risk sooner than periodic audits allow.

The platform’s resilience functions are meant to enable agencies to swap in quantum-resistant algorithms without downtime, code changes or infrastructure replacement. Built-in reporting tools generate automated compliance artifacts, including Cryptographic Bill of Materials.

Which Contract Vehicles Carry QuSecure’s Technology?

Beyond the GSA Schedule, QuSecure’s technology is available on NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract and the Army’s IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract.

Buyers can also order through the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint master agreement and OMNIA Partners.

Jones said the arrangement gives government customers a quicker route to deploy QuProtect R3 through a familiar vehicle. He characterized the shift to quantum-resistant encryption as an ongoing operational change rather than a single upgrade.

How Is Carahsoft Building Its Post-Quantum Portfolio?

Natalie Gregory, the Carahsoft vice president overseeing the QuSecure team, said the addition broadens the advanced technologies the reseller offers to public sector customers.

Carahsoft agreed in early August to distribute ZeroTier’s software-defined networking platform, including the quantum-secure ZeroTier Quantum offering, through its reseller network and SEWP V.

The company signed a distribution agreement with ISARA in January covering quantum readiness services and a quantum-safe toolkit for the Department of War and civilian agencies. That work spans cryptographic inventory, posture management, road map development and post-quantum cryptography implementation.

Carahsoft’s earlier quantum agreements include a May 2025 partnership with Certes on quantum-safe data encryption and a 2023 arrangement to offer Qrypt’s Quantum Security Suite to agencies.