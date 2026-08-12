Everforth ECS has secured a four-year, $30 million DHA contract

The award supports IT modernization and analytics work under the ITPSAS program

The 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 will explore AI adoption, health IT modernization and more

Everforth ECS has secured a four-year contract under the Defense Health Agency’s Information Technology Program Support and Analytics Services, or ITPSAS, program to advance IT modernization and analytics capabilities across the agency’s enterprise health IT portfolio.

As DHA works to modernize its enterprise technology portfolio and strengthen data-driven decision making across the Military Health System, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss health IT modernization, artificial intelligence adoption, cybersecurity and other priorities shaping federal healthcare delivery. Register now to join the conversation.

The company said Wednesday the $30 million contract will strengthen enterprise decision-making and advance modernization efforts across DHA’s technology portfolio.

What Is the ITPSAS Program?

ITPSAS serves as the operational backbone for DHA’s Information Operations Division, or J-6, modernization efforts.

The program supports organizations across the Military Health System by providing the governance, insights and enterprise support agency leaders need to prioritize technology investments, manage risk and modernize one of the federal government’s most complex health IT environments.

What Is the Scope of the DHA Contract?

Under the contract, Everforth ECS will develop predictive AI models, executive dashboards and performance metrics designed to improve visibility into cybersecurity risk, cloud spending, program cost, schedule and operational performance.

The insights are intended to help DHA evaluate modernization initiatives, anticipate challenges and direct resources across its technology investments more effectively.

What Did Everforth ECS Officials Say About the Award?

Donnie Scott , president of Everforth ECS, said the company is honored to partner with DHA to strengthen the analytics and technology foundation supporting enterprise modernization across the Military Health System.

“By giving leaders better visibility into performance, risk, and operational trends, we help them make faster, more informed decisions that improve readiness and the care delivered to our service members,” Scott added.

Sam Yousef, head of the global defense business unit at Everforth ECS, said modernization efforts succeed when leaders have the visibility to see what is working, catch risks early and act on that information.

“By combining AI, analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud expertise, we’re helping DHA build a more data-driven approach to managing and modernizing its enterprise health IT portfolio,” Yousef noted.

What Other Federal Contracts Has Everforth ECS Recently Secured?

The DHA award builds on a series of recent wins for the company. In December, then operating as ECS, the company received a potential $104.3 million sole-source contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to continue AI development and demonstration work under the Canyonlands effort , and it partnered with Elastic on a potential $130 million Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency contract to build a security information and event management-as-a-service platform.