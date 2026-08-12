HII has completed the PRIME prototype project for its Watcher small USV

DIU recognized the Watcher sUSV’s readiness for a potential production transition

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HII has completed the Production-Ready, Inexpensive, Maritime Expeditionary, or PRIME, prototype project for its Watcher small unmanned surface vessel , or sUSV, with the Defense Innovation Unit, or DIU, recognizing the platform’s readiness for a potential transition to production.

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The company said Tuesday DIU officially acknowledged the completion of the PRIME prototype effort, building on HII’s delivery and at-sea evaluation of two Watcher sUSVs in December under a DIU contract to build smaller-form-factor unmanned surface craft for the U.S. Marine Corps.

What Is the Scope of the PRIME Prototype Project?

HII partnered with MetalCraft Marine to build the Watcher sUSV, which is based on HII’s ROMULUS-25 platform and run by the company’s Odyssey Autonomous Control System. The vessel met the program’s technical benchmarks and is now eligible to move toward a production decision.

DIU told HII in a memorandum that the Watcher addresses the Navy’s requirement for an interceptor-class unmanned vessel able to travel long distances through contested waters, hold position while scanning for surface threats, and accelerate to intercept an uncooperative, maneuvering vessel.

The memorandum also found that HII met the prototype’s technical and performance targets, clearing a path to production under other transaction authority agreements.

Testing of the two Watcher sUSVs spanned multiple evaluation types, including contractor-led demonstrations, government autonomy assessments, seakeeping trials, and performance checks under degraded operating conditions.

The PRIME effort asked industry to field commercially available, production-ready autonomous surface vessels for expeditionary missions. HII was chosen from a field of 116 competing proposals to build and demonstrate its design.

What Is the Odyssey Autonomous Control System?

Odyssey ACS is a modular, open-architecture control system that supports autonomous navigation, mission planning, coordinated multi-vessel behavior and cross-domain operations in contested settings. Its open, service-based structure lets operators adapt the system across different vehicle types and pair it with additional mission technologies, including AI-driven contact recognition, identification and edge-based decision-making.

What Did HII & MetalCraft Marine Officials Say About the Development?

Duane Fotheringham , president of the unmanned systems group within HII’s Mission Technologies division, said the milestone fits into the company’s broader push to rapidly move new technology from concept into fielded systems.

“As demand for autonomous systems continues to grow, HII remains focused on delivering proven, mission-ready autonomous solutions that strengthen naval readiness and provide our customers with greater operational flexibility,” Fotheringham added.

Mike Reed, general manager of MetalCraft Marine, said the achievement reflects what the two companies’ teams can build together by combining shipbuilding expertise with autonomy technology.

“The Watcher was engineered and built to deliver the speed, seakeeping, strength and reliability demanded by this mission. Successfully completing the government-led autonomy, seakeeping, performance and degraded-environment assessments confirms the quality of the aluminum platform and the discipline behind its design and construction. MetalCraft has built its reputation on high-performance aluminum vessels that perform when needed most, and this milestone positions the Watcher for the next step, from successful prototype to production,” Reed added.