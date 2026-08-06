Carahsoft will provide government agencies access to Melissa’s data quality, identity resolution, fraud management and OSINT tools

The partnership will make Melissa’s offerings available through multiple federal, state and local government contract vehicles

Melissa’s FedRAMP-authorized GovCloud Address Suite supports agencies that manage sensitive citizen information

Melissa has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to serve as its master government aggregator, making the company’s data quality, open-source intelligence, identity resolution and fraud management tools available to public sector customers.

What Capabilities Does Melissa Provide?

Carahsoft said Tuesday Melissa’s portfolio includes the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized GovCloud Address Suite, built to support agencies that handle sensitive citizen information. The suite offers global address verification, geocoding and USPS NCOALink processing. It can also flag and update addresses for individuals who have relocated within the past 48 months.

The company’s Delivery Point Validation tool verifies whether an address is deliverable to a specific apartment or suite number, while its address autocompletion capabilities help agencies enter verified postal and email information into applications and web forms.

Melissa said its tools support CASS-certified address standardization and validation and are certified by Canada Post’s Software Evaluation and Recognition Program for Canadian change-of-address processing. The company also works with postal authorities such as Royal Mail and Deutsche Post to provide address verification services internationally.

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The Melissa agreement is the latest in a series of public sector distribution partnerships for Carahsoft. In recent months, the company has expanded its government technology portfolio through agreements with Panoptica, whose platform provides AI-enabled threat intelligence capabilities; Rocketgraph, which helps organizations identify relationships across large datasets through graph analytics; and Janes, which delivers OSINT and defense analysis.

What Does the Melissa-Carahsoft Partnership Cover?

Carahsoft will distribute Melissa’s technology portfolio through its reseller network and multiple government contract vehicles. These include NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners.