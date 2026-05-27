Carahsoft has partnered with Lunar Defense to distribute an AI-powered endpoint protection platform to agencies

Lunar Defense’s platform delivers offline mobile endpoint security to disconnected and high-threat environments

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will examine federal priorities spanning AI, cybersecurity, cloud and workforce modernization

Carahsoft Technology and Lunar Defense have partnered to make the latter’s artificial intelligence-powered endpoint security platform available to federal, state and local government agencies.

The latest partnership reflects the growing demand for secure, mission-ready technologies that support government modernization and resilience initiatives across the public sector. Through executive-level discussions and agency perspectives, the 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore federal priorities spanning AI, cloud and data infrastructure, cybersecurity, workforce enablement, enterprisewide mission delivery and more. Book your spot now for the Oct. 29 event!

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will serve as Lunar Defense’s public sector distributor to expand government access to the company’s AI-native endpoint protection platform through its reseller partners and contract vehicles.

How Will Carahsoft Support Lunar Defense Through the Partnership?

Carahsoft will deliver Lunar Defense’s platform to public sector customers through its reseller ecosystem and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V; National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint; The Interlocal Purchasing System; and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Michael Shrader, vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft, said the platform addresses mobile security requirements for agencies operating in disconnected and high-threat mission environments.

“This solution represents a critical leap forward in endpoint security for the mobile-first mission landscape,” Shrader said. “Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to building this relationship and providing our customers with the tools they need to better protect and serve the Public Sector.”

What Is Lunar Defense’s AI-Native Endpoint Protection Platform?

Lunar Defense developed its AI-native endpoint protection platform to provide autonomous threat detection, secure device compliance and real-time behavioral defense for sensitive environments without cloud connectivity or telemetry offloading.

The company said the platform operates entirely on-device and secures iOS endpoints in disconnected or denied conditions. The platform aligns with the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Security Technical Implementation Guides and zero trust mandates while supporting Apple native frameworks.

Lunar Defense CEO Austin Potts said the company designed its platform to address the mobile security requirements of agencies operating in air-gapped and infrastructure-resilient environments.

“Partnering with Carahsoft accelerates our mission to protect critical systems across defense, intelligence and SLED agencies at scale,” Potts said.

What Are Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector Tech Partnerships?

Carahsoft has expanded its public sector partner ecosystem through similar agreements, including partnerships with Tilores for entity resolution software; TextOre for open-source intelligence capabilities; HCLTech for AI, cloud modernization and cybersecurity offerings; and Janes for defense and intelligence data solutions.

The company supports technology vendors across cybersecurity, AI, intelligence, cloud and digital transformation markets through its reseller network and government contract portfolio.