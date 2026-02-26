CACI International’s Spectral program for the U.S. Navy has reached Milestone C, clearing the way for low-rate initial production and deployment of the electronic warfare system aboard Navy platforms.

The milestone decision followed a formal review by the Navy’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence, CACI said Wednesday. The company worked with the Warfare Battlespace Awareness and Information Operations Program Office to complete the required technical and operational assessments.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will convene Navy decision-makers and industry leaders to examine innovation across digital modernization, autonomous systems and cyber resilience. Register now to gain insight into the service’s priorities while networking with key stakeholders from across the defense community.

What Is CACI’s Spectral System?

The Spectral program is designed to deliver shipboard signals intelligence and EW capabilities. It uses software-defined systems and open interfaces intended to support sensing, communications and information operations in contested environments.

As part of the review process, the Spectral system underwent iterative capability testing to validate performance.

“This recent milestone enables the delivery of modern, cutting-edge technologies that empower our warfighters to defend the nation from our adversaries and maintain decision superiority across every domain, especially the electromagnetic spectrum,” said John Mengucci, CACI president and CEO.

“Our bold investments in technology and our world-class engineering team have led us to this critical milestone, a momentous leap forward for the Navy. I thank the Navy for entrusting CACI to strengthen their ability to defend the nation and prevail in contested environments, when it matters most – when the stakes are highest, and lives are on the line,” added Mengucci, a seven-time Wash100 Award recipient.

How Does Spectral Fit Into CACI’s Navy Portfolio?

The milestone builds on a seven-year, $1.2 billion Spectral contract awarded to CACI in 2023 to develop and field next-generation shipboard SIGINT, information operations and EW systems for Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.

At the time of award, CACI said it would apply an open architecture framework and Agile development methods to integrate the capabilities into distributed naval systems.