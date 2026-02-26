Carl Tegeder Jr. has been appointed vice president of solution strategy at eSimplicity , the company announced on LinkedIn Wednesday.

Who Is Carl Tegeder?

Tegeder is a seasoned federal technology executive with more than 30 years of experience supporting health, defense and civilian agency modernization initiatives. He most recently served as VP of technology and business development at Innosoft. Previously, he held executive leadership roles as chief information officer and CTO at Arch Systems and as CTO at RELI Group .

Earlier in his career, he worked as a senior solutions architect at Maximus and as VP of federal solutions at Optum, where he supported large-scale federal health growth initiatives and major contract pursuits, including technical leadership on a $44 billion Department of Veterans Affairs contract award. His background also includes leadership positions at Computer Sciences Corp., Unisys and ConAgra Foods. Tegeder also served in the U.S. Army for over a decade.

What Is eSimplicity?