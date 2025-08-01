Amazon Web Services has collaborated with satellite communications and data services provider Kongsberg Satellite Services , or KSAT, to harness advanced cloud technologies and space expertise to support space missions.

Enhancing Satellite Communications and Data Access

AWS said Wednesday the strategic partnership, part of the AWS Ground Station as a Service, or GSaaS, Partner Program, aims to provide satellite operators with access to AWS’s cloud computing services and KSAT’s global satellite ground station network, including over 200 multi-mission antennas in 40 locations worldwide.

The collaboration intends to provide a more scalable and resilient global ground network that enables satellite operators to communicate with their spacecraft and process space data without relying on their own infrastructure. It also aims to address latency, massive data processing and other challenges in the space sector by leveraging AWS compute, storage, processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

What Is the Ground Station as a Service Partner Program?

The GSaaS partner program allows station providers to leverage AWS services in developing and building ground segment systems. They can integrate the AWS Ground Station into their networks to increase the number of antenna locations and boost data delivery.