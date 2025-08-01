The Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition, founded by IBM Quantum, Microsoft, MITRE, PQShield and SandboxAQ, has published its PQC Inventory Workbook to support the cryptographic migration efforts of various organizations.

MITRE said Thursday that the workbook will enable organizations to create a centralized inventory to track such efforts, providing a streamlined set of fields to assess PQC needs, plan system life cycles and prioritize assets for migration. It also contains a glossary, where users can see a list of vulnerabilities tied to common algorithms.

According to the coalition’s PQC Migration Roadmap, developing an inventory will help ensure effective migration planning for long-term success.

“The coalition continues to provide new resources to the greater cyber community to help them better manage their transition to quantum-resistant cryptographic systems,” said Matt Mickelson, lead coordinator of the PQCC and senior cyber principal for science and technology at MITRE. “This spring, the Coalition published the PQC Migration Roadmap. Now we have the inventory workbook, and we plan to publish quantum risk assessment materials later this year.”

The PQCC consists of over 125 technologists, researchers and cybersecurity experts from diverse organizations working to secure the digital landscape.