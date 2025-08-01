BigBear.ai and DEFCON AI are working on technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and military readiness through artificial intelligence, data analytics and other capabilities. Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, said in a statement Thursday that the companies, through the partnership, will deliver “scalable, integrable solutions to the defense community’s most pressing logistics and readiness challenges from tactical operations at the Southwest border to strategic campaigns in the Indo-Pacific.”

Next-Gen Military Capabilities

Under the collaboration, the companies will combine their expertise and capabilities in data integration, mission-focused analytics and AI and apply them in areas of transportation scenario and predictive analysis, logistics planning, readiness analytics and joint force management. The goal of the companies is to offer the defense sector an on-demand advanced modeling, simulation and data integration service to support battlefield operations.

“Combining the cutting-edge capabilities of DEFCON AI and BigBear.ai is a natural fit to take on the challenges of integrating readiness and sustainment data in a meaningful way for commanders to visualize, plan, and sustain operations in complex, uncertain, contested environments with unprecedented speed and accuracy,” commented Yisroel Brumer, CEO of DEFCON AI.

BigBear.ai is an AI provider for defense and national security applications. In February, the company secured a contract from the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to continue the development of its Virtual Anticipation Network, an AI-powered platform that can identify trends in foreign adversarial areas of interest.

DEFCON AI specializes in modeling and simulation enhanced with AI. Its Artiv modeling, simulation and analysis tool became available at the Department of Defense Impact Level 6 via Second Front Systems’ DevSecOps platform Game Warden in August 2024.