Mikel Rodriguez Rejoins MITRE as Fellow

Mikel Rodriguez, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence expert, has returned to MITRE as a fellow.

The nonprofit research and development corporation said Wednesday Rodriguez will be part of a team of AI engineers and data scientists supporting MITRE’s efforts to help federal agencies deploy AI tools.

He brings to MITRE his over 20 years of experience in delivering AI-enabled platforms to help address complex challenges in public and private sectors.

Charles Clancy, senior vice president and chief technology officer at MITRE, said Rodriguez’s leadership and expertise in prototyping and deploying advanced AI tools will accelerate the organization’s work in advancing AI adoption across the federal government.

“His passion for fostering collaboration across government, industry, and academia will help MITRE accelerate AI innovation, delivering on the administration’s vision for American AI leadership,” Clancy added.

Who Is Mikel Rodriguez?

Rodriguez previously led MITRE’s AI and Autonomy Innovation Center.

At Google DeepMind, he co-founded and led a team focused on research to facilitate the secure deployment of frontier AI systems. He helped develop and field foundational models as a member of the core team of Google’s Project Gemini.

The AI expert also served within the Defense Innovation Unit as a special government employee focused on driving emerging tech adoption efforts within the U.S. government.