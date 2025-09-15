AeroVironment has introduced a new payload for its Group 3 JUMP 20 uncrewed aerial system. Called the Arkeus Hyperspectral Optical Radar, the artificial intelligence-enabled payload will expand the platform’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, AV said Thursday.

Enhancing Multi-Domain Situational Awareness

The Arkeus HSOR is described as the first real-time, wide-area scanning hyperspectral sensor of its kind. Simon Olsen, president and CEO of Arkeus, said that the integration with the UAS represents “a new era in multi-mission operations for forces that prioritize situational awareness across domains as the cornerstone of operational success.”

Unlike traditional electro-optical/infrared systems, the payload uses an AI-driven data engine and rapid environmental assessments to identify and classify materials by analyzing their unique spectral signatures, enabling rapid assessment of water depth, foliage density and subterranean activity in both day and night operations.

The HSOR is designed for environments with degraded visibility or electromagnetic interference.

“The JUMP 20 is the first and only uncrewed platform to integrate Arkeus HSOR,” said Trace Stevenson, AV’s president of autonomous systems. “The technological innovation is groundbreaking and important. But most important is the capability we can now deliver to the warfighter.”

What Is JUMP 20?

JUMP 20 is a vertical takeoff and landing, fixed-wing UAS designed for rapid deployment. It has a 30-lb payload capacity and is built with modular architecture to accommodate different mission requirements.

The aircraft offers more than 13 hours of endurance, a line-of-sight range of 185 kilometers and a beyond-line-of-sight range exceeding 500 nautical miles.