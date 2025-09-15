Tammer Olibah, CEO of Integrated Data Services, is promoting the wider adoption of his company’s Comprehensive Cost and Requirement, or CCaR, system at the Department of Defense to comply with the recent executive order on accelerating the fielding of novel warfighter capabilities.

In a recent blog post published on LinkedIn, the executive said the EO 14265, or Reforming the Joint Requirements Process to Accelerate Fielding of Warfighting Capabilities, tasks DOD offices to review and reform internal acquisition and requirements processes within 90 days. He said CCaR can be rapidly deployed to support compliance within the given timeline and provide a slew of other benefits.

EO for Faster Warfighter Tech Fielding

EO 14265, issued on Aug. 20, calls for a reform of acquisition and requirements processes at the DOD. It disestablishes and replaces the Joint Capabilities and Integration Development System, or JDIC, a process for determining a service’s weapon system requirement.

The memo, according to Olibah, aims to streamline identification of top joint force needs, strengthen engagement with industry to fill capability gaps and align priorities with resources.

How CCaR Can Help

CCaR is a commercial off-the-shelf product developed for the defense environment. It provides a holistic look at an organization to support decision making, increases efficiency through digitalization and ensures data continuity.

Olibah said CCaR is already being used by over 15,000 people across the DOD and other agencies.