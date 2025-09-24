in Executive Moves, News

Former Microsoft Exec Matt Chong Joins Appian as Public Sector SVP

Matt Chong/LinkedIn
Matt Chong. The former Microsoft executive joined Appian as senior vice president of public sector.
Matt Chong SVP, Public Sector Appian

Matt Chong has taken on the role of senior vice president of public sector at Appian, the developer of a unified, low-code automation platform.

“What drew me to Appian is the opportunity to help public sector customers and their constituents achieve actual business value with a holistic and modern AI-powered process platform,” Chong commented on LinkedIn regarding his appointment.

“I will be focusing on scaling a world-class go-to-market organization, building upon an already amazing culture, and accelerating our growth,” Chong added.

Leadership Experience Across Federal Technology Markets

Chong brings over a decade of leadership experience in public sector technology, sales and strategy. Before joining Appian, he served as senior vice president of public sector at Qualtrics, where he led a team of more than 100 sales and go-to-market professionals overseeing federal, state, local, higher education and K–12 markets. Under his leadership, the team generated over $250 million in annual recurring revenue.

Prior to that, Chong served as a director for federal markets and, earlier, an account executive for federal clients at Microsoft. He had also worked in a sales role at Altria and co-founded Aquor Water Systems.

Chong earned his degree in political economics and sales from the University of Washington.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Written by Kristen Smith

