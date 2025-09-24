Matt Chong has taken on the role of senior vice president of public sector at Appian, the developer of a unified, low-code automation platform.

“What drew me to Appian is the opportunity to help public sector customers and their constituents achieve actual business value with a holistic and modern AI-powered process platform,” Chong commented on LinkedIn regarding his appointment.

“I will be focusing on scaling a world-class go-to-market organization, building upon an already amazing culture, and accelerating our growth,” Chong added.

Leadership Experience Across Federal Technology Markets

Chong brings over a decade of leadership experience in public sector technology, sales and strategy. Before joining Appian, he served as senior vice president of public sector at Qualtrics, where he led a team of more than 100 sales and go-to-market professionals overseeing federal, state, local, higher education and K–12 markets. Under his leadership, the team generated over $250 million in annual recurring revenue.

Prior to that, Chong served as a director for federal markets and, earlier, an account executive for federal clients at Microsoft. He had also worked in a sales role at Altria and co-founded Aquor Water Systems.

Chong earned his degree in political economics and sales from the University of Washington.