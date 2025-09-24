in Industry News, News

Enveniam Combines Capabilities of BGS, SMSI, SE&C to Support Energy, National Security Needs

Enveniam logo
Enveniam's logo. Enveniam provides a wide range of services to serve private and public sector customers
Enveniam

Enveniam, formed by private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners in 2022, is uniting engineering, technology and project execution expertise to address some of the nation’s most critical energy and national security challenges.

The company said in a press release provided to ExecutiveBiz that it aims to deliver offerings across nuclear, oil, gas, renewable energy, critical infrastructure, government and national security sectors.

What Is Enveniam?

Enveniam integrates the capabilities of Boston Government Services, or BGS; Strategic Management Solutions, or SMSI; and Sterling Engineering & Consulting, or SE&C. The company name is based on the Latin phrase aut inveniam viam aut faciam, which translates to “I will either find a way or make one.”

Enveniam’s Core Companies

BGS, SMSI and SE&C each offer specialized services to support customer missions.

BGS provides project management, systems and design engineering, technology and cyber services, and critical infrastructure offerings to federal government and commercial industry customers.

SMSI offers project delivery, technical consulting, expert procurement and supply chain management, and facility operations support for the U.S. nuclear security enterprise and commercial nuclear industry.

SE&C delivers business development, project management and technology offerings government and commercial environmental cleanup projects.

“We’re thrilled to launch the new Enveniam brand, which truly represents the innovative, visionary spirit behind our company and our belief that if a solution exists, we will find it ─ and if it doesn’t, we will create it,” commented BGS President and CEO Doug Freund.

SE&C President Duane Schmoker stated that Enveniam’s strength lies in “uniting top talent, proven expertise, and a record of performance” to transform challenges into client success.

“Enveniam brings together a truly unique combination of resources, transforming them into real-world solutions,” SMSI President Matthew Nuckols added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

mm

Written by Elodie Collins

Matt Chong/LinkedIn
Matt Chong. The former Microsoft executive joined Appian as senior vice president of public sector.
Former Microsoft Exec Matt Chong Joins Appian as Public Sector SVP
John Heneghan / ECS
John Heneghan. The ECS president discussed the company’s contributions to NGA’s Maven Program.
ECS’ John Heneghan on Supporting NGA’s Maven Program