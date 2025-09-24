Enveniam, formed by private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners in 2022, is uniting engineering, technology and project execution expertise to address some of the nation’s most critical energy and national security challenges.

The company said in a press release provided to ExecutiveBiz that it aims to deliver offerings across nuclear, oil, gas, renewable energy, critical infrastructure, government and national security sectors.

What Is Enveniam?

Enveniam integrates the capabilities of Boston Government Services, or BGS; Strategic Management Solutions, or SMSI; and Sterling Engineering & Consulting, or SE&C. The company name is based on the Latin phrase aut inveniam viam aut faciam, which translates to “I will either find a way or make one.”

Enveniam’s Core Companies

BGS, SMSI and SE&C each offer specialized services to support customer missions.

BGS provides project management, systems and design engineering, technology and cyber services, and critical infrastructure offerings to federal government and commercial industry customers.

SMSI offers project delivery, technical consulting, expert procurement and supply chain management, and facility operations support for the U.S. nuclear security enterprise and commercial nuclear industry.

SE&C delivers business development, project management and technology offerings government and commercial environmental cleanup projects.

“We’re thrilled to launch the new Enveniam brand, which truly represents the innovative, visionary spirit behind our company and our belief that if a solution exists, we will find it ─ and if it doesn’t, we will create it,” commented BGS President and CEO Doug Freund.

SE&C President Duane Schmoker stated that Enveniam’s strength lies in “uniting top talent, proven expertise, and a record of performance” to transform challenges into client success.

“Enveniam brings together a truly unique combination of resources, transforming them into real-world solutions,” SMSI President Matthew Nuckols added.