Rancher Government Solutions has earned Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, a framework the Department of Defense developed to address gaps in contractors’ handling and protection of sensitive government data.

RGS said Tuesday that it spent three years working on its infrastructure, and its security team completed the formal CMMC evaluation exceptionally, with no open items.

The company noted that the CMMC qualification process has been slow, with the limited number of certified third-party assessment organizations for evaluating tens of thousands of vendors. The certification process is one of the most demanding among the government’s cybersecurity controls, RGS added.

With its certification, RGS is now qualified as an external service provider to support other organizations and their partners on their CMMC assessments.

RGS Executives Comment on Certification

“Security has shaped how we operate since day one,” said John Hodges, RGS chief operating officer.

“We completed a clean review with no outstanding items and are proud to contribute to raising the bar for the industry,” the company’s head stressed.

The CMMC readiness level at RGS demonstrates the company’s consistent approach on operations security, according to Madeleine McGrath, RGS information security officer.

“It shows that our systems and practices already exceed what federal agencies are asking for today and what they’ll continue to require in the future,” the company executive remarked.