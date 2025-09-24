Seasoned Kratos Defense & Security Solutions executive Brian Shepard, already with 20 years of service to the company, has been promoted as chief information officer. His new position covers all Kratos’ information security and compliance, as well as data communications, the company said Monday.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos president and CEO, noted that Shepard has played a key role at Kratos since 2006, driving major initiatives in IT, cybersecurity and enterprise technology delivery.

“His promotion to chief information officer is a recognition of his outstanding leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and proven track record of driving innovation and operational excellence,” the company’s head said.

Shepard’s Senior IT Role

Shephard had served as Kratos vice president of information technology since 2021, leading the growth and development of the company’s IT organization. He has partnered with corporate staff and all Kratos business units to develop IT solutions that drive results and advance the company’s mission, vision and values.

Commenting on his new role, Shepard said: “Having had the privilege to help shape our IT, cybersecurity and enterprise technology organizations, I look forward to building on that foundation to further modernize our systems, strengthen cybersecurity resilience and align our technology investments with Kratos’ mission to deliver affordable, high-performance defense solutions.”

Before joining Kratos, Shepard served as infrastructure director at Haverstick Consulting, which Kratos acquired in 2006.

He earlier spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Shepard holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Marymount University.