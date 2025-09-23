Cherokee Federal has introduced MC2, or Mobile Command Center, to support public safety, emergency response, disaster management and military missions.

MC2 delivers secure intelligence and data in real time to enhance situational awareness, Justin Vandy, new product research and development lead at Cherokee, said in a post on LinkedIn Saturday.

MC2 Features

With MC2, Cherokee Federal aims to bring command and control to the front line. The technology is equipped with high-bandwidth satellite connectivity powered by Starlink to support real-time data sharing and facilitate coordination across teams. It is also compatible with unmanned aerial system integration for drone-based missions, including delivery, reconnaissance, search and rescue, and survey of the battlefield.

“The MC2 eliminates the limitations of fixed infrastructure by bringing command and control directly to the field,” wrote Vandy on LinkedIn.

The mobile command center also offers flexibility by offering add-ons to meet specific mission or operational environment needs.

“With its advanced connectivity, flexible mission support, and rugged, field-ready design, the MC2 sets a new standard for coordination, communication and control at the front line,” Vandy added.