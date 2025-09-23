in News, Technology

GE Aerospace Completes Solid Fuel Ramjet Technology Demonstration

Logo / geaerospace.com
GE Aerospace logo. GE Aerospace has completed supersonic captive carry flight tests of its ATLAS solid fuel ramjet.
GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace has conducted a series of supersonic captive carry flight tests for its Atmospheric Test of Launched Airbreathing System, or ATLAS, Flight Test Vehicle at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Advancing High-Speed Propulsion

The aerospace propulsion, services and systems company said Monday the solid-fueled ramjet reached supersonic speeds during three successful flights aboard an F-104 Starfighter aircraft.

The tests, part of the Department of Defense’s High-Speed Strike Weapon program, validated ATLAS’ performance during flight and fast-tracked the development of advanced SFRJ propulsion technology. Data gathered during the demonstrations will be utilized to further develop advanced systems with enhanced speed, range and agility in line with GE Aerospace’s broader investments in next-generation high-speed and hypersonic propulsion technologies.

Driving Innovation in Hypersonic Technology

The ATLAS project, funded through the Defense Production Act, aims to enhance air-breathing propulsion technology to boost the range of munitions. Complemented by the 2022 acquisition of Innoveering and strategic upgrades to testing facilities, the program aligns with the company’s commitment to advancing hypersonic technology.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Steve Orrin / Intel
Steve Orrin. The Intel executive said private R&D is key to achieving U.S. AI Action Plan goals.
Intel’s Steve Orrin Stresses Role of Private R&D in US AI Infrastructure Push
Justin Vandy
Justin Vandy, an official from Cherokee Federal. Vandy announced the launch of Cherokee Federal's Mobile Command Center
Cherokee Federal Develops Mobile Command Center for Military, Public Safety, Disaster Response