GE Aerospace has conducted a series of supersonic captive carry flight tests for its Atmospheric Test of Launched Airbreathing System, or ATLAS, Flight Test Vehicle at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Advancing High-Speed Propulsion

The aerospace propulsion, services and systems company said Monday the solid-fueled ramjet reached supersonic speeds during three successful flights aboard an F-104 Starfighter aircraft.

The tests, part of the Department of Defense’s High-Speed Strike Weapon program, validated ATLAS’ performance during flight and fast-tracked the development of advanced SFRJ propulsion technology. Data gathered during the demonstrations will be utilized to further develop advanced systems with enhanced speed, range and agility in line with GE Aerospace’s broader investments in next-generation high-speed and hypersonic propulsion technologies.

Driving Innovation in Hypersonic Technology

The ATLAS project, funded through the Defense Production Act, aims to enhance air-breathing propulsion technology to boost the range of munitions. Complemented by the 2022 acquisition of Innoveering and strategic upgrades to testing facilities, the program aligns with the company’s commitment to advancing hypersonic technology.