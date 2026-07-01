Anduril Selected as AWS Preferred Edge Provider for Defense

Anduril has been named an AWS preferred edge provider for national security customers

The partnership extends native AWS cloud services into contested and disconnected environments

The Potomac Officers Club will host two DOW summits this summer

Anduril Industries has announced its selection as a preferred edge provider by Amazon Web Services for national security and defense customers to help expand the availability of native AWS cloud compute, storage and networking services in contested, disconnected and forward operating environments.

As defense organizations accelerate the deployment of cloud, artificial intelligence and edge computing capabilities for mission environments, government and industry leaders will have an opportunity to explore these priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s DOW summits this summer. Register now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to hear discussions on commercial space relay, optical networks, AI and other emerging defense technologies. You can also save your seat today for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to join maritime leaders examining naval modernization, autonomous systems and next-generation capabilities.

What Is Menace-I With AWS Outposts?

As part of the collaboration, Anduril said Tuesday it launched Menace-I with AWS Outposts, a deployable data center that brings native AWS services into contested environments. The system integrates AWS Outposts compute racks into transportable shelters that two non-specialized personnel can deploy in under 10 minutes and transport by truck, rail, aircraft or helicopter sling load.

The system supports multiple configurations ranging from single-rack tactical deployments to multi-rack installations for compute-intensive missions, including AI and high-performance computing. It also supports classification requirements from unclassified through sensitive compartmented information and incorporates cross-domain solutions for transferring data across networks.

What Is Menace-I?

Menace-I is a deployable command, control, compute, communications and intelligence platform designed for contested and disconnected environments. The company said the platform has accumulated more than 50,000 operational hours over the past three years and is accredited to process Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility and Special Access Program Facility data. Menace-I operates on Anduril’s Voyager rugged computing platform.

What Other Capabilities Does the Anduril-AWS Team Offer to Defense Customers?

The companies are also expanding their collaboration through several additional capabilities. AWS Simple Storage Service now synchronizes with Menace platforms, allowing imagery and other data to remain available across systems even when network connectivity is degraded.

In addition, Anduril is collaborating on Project MAVERICK — Mission Autonomy Versatile Rapid Innovation and Capabilities Kit — an AWS mobile field-testing platform for autonomous systems.

The partnership also expands acquisition options by making autonomous systems, command-and-control software and Menace solutions available to defense customers through the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability Marketplace.

How Does the Partnership Align With Anduril’s Other Collaborative Efforts?

The AWS announcement builds on Anduril’s broader collaborations to expand deployable computing and mission systems for defense customers.

In May, Anduril partnered with Booz Allen Hamilton to integrate and deploy cyber, C2 and zero trust capabilities on Anduril’s Menace compute and communications systems. The company and LMI also launched a rapid development pilot to accelerate the delivery of mission-ready capabilities for the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Command and Control environment.