DLH Appoints Kathryn JohnBull as CEO, Steve Oroho as CFO

DLH has named Kathryn JohnBull CEO and promoted Steve Oroho to CFO

JohnBull succeeds retiring CEO Zach Parker after serving as CFO since 2012

Parker will remain with DLH as a board member and adviser through the transition

DLH, a digital transformation and cybersecurity company, has appointed Chief Financial Officer Kathryn JohnBull as chief executive and promoted Steve Oroho, senior vice president of finance and accounting, to chief financial officer following the retirement of CEO Zach Parker.

DLH said Parker retired as CEO and president at the close of business on Tuesday after serving in the role for 16 years.

How Will Parker Support the Leadership Transition?

According to the company, Parker will remain with the company as an adviser to the board and JohnBull through the end of the current fiscal year. He will continue serving as a board member and, starting in fiscal 2027, will serve as a consultant supporting certain strategic growth pursuits.

What Did DLH Board Chairman Rick Wasserman Say About JohnBull?

DLH Board Chairman Rick Wasserman said JohnBull is prepared to lead DLH at an important point in the company’s evolution after serving the company for 14 years.

According to Wasserman, JohnBull has demonstrated leadership, financial expertise, operational discipline, customer understanding and public company experience during her tenure.

“This promotion is well earned, and the Board is confident that Kathryn and her leadership team are well positioned to advance the Company’s strategy and compete for new business opportunities, which create value for our shareholders,” the chairman added.

Who Is Kathryn JohnBull?

JohnBull most recently served as CFO, a position she assumed in 2012.

Before joining DLH, she served as a senior financial executive at QinetiQ North America and as operations segment CFO at Maximus. She has worked in the defense and government services market since 1988, with previous roles at several companies, including United Defense and BDM International.

She succeeded Parker as CEO and president upon his retirement. In announcing her appointment, JohnBull said the company will continue focusing on disciplined execution, customer value, employee development and innovation while supporting government missions.

Who Is Steve Oroho?

Oroho has been appointed CFO and treasurer following JohnBull’s promotion to CEO of DLH. In this capacity, he will oversee the company’s financial planning and analysis, accounting, investor relations, tax and related financial operations.

He joined DLH in 2018 and most recently served as SVP of finance and accounting. In that position, he supported financial reporting, strategic planning, accounting, treasury and business operations.

Before joining DLH, Oroho held management positions at Alion Science & Technology, now part of HII, and PwC. The U.S. Army veteran started his professional career at Lockheed Martin.

JohnBull said Oroho has been an important member of DLH’s finance leadership team and brings extensive knowledge of the company’s operations, financial systems and strategic priorities.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Kathryn, the Board, and our leadership team to support our customers, strengthen our operating performance, and create sustainable value for our shareholders,” Oroho said.