The U.S. Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to support the service’s Stand-in Attack Weapon, also known as SiAW, and Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range, or AARGM-ER. The cost-reimbursement / firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a maximum value of $100 million, the Department of War said Tuesday.

How Will Northrop Support the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range?

The contract covers AARGM-ER hardware design, systems engineering, integration, system modeling, qualification and testing, and the repair of delivered missile test assets.

AARGM-ER is an upgrade to the AGM-88E2 AARGM. The weapon system is equipped with autonomous detection, target identification and destruction of surface-to-air missiles capabilities.

How Will Northrop Support the Stand-in Attack Weapon?

The contract also aims to support work related to the SiAW middle-tier acquisition program. The SiAW program is intended to rapidly deliver strike capability against relocatable targets, such as cruise and antiship missile launchers. SiAW is expected to begin rapid prototyping and fielding by 2026, Northrop said.

Work on the Air Force contract will be performed in Northridge, California, through Dec. 31, 2034. The award is a sole-source acquisition.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida serves as the contracting activity.