Vibrint held on Dec. 5 a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its new 15,000-square-foot office in Reston, Virginia, which will help the company serve defense and intelligence community customers.

Why Did Vibrint Open a New Virginia Office?

The federal technology provider said Tuesday that the site will host a dedicated demonstration and integration lab and employee amenities to promote collaboration and productivity.

According to Tom Lash, CEO of Vibrint, the site expands the company’s presence in Northern Virginia and provides its growing workforce the space to “accelerate solutions for our intelligence community customers.”

Chris Whitlock, vice president of advanced technology programs at Vibrint, added that the facility will also enable the company to attract top talent to support national security programs.

The Reston office comes with full basketball and volleyball courts, a gym and a cafe, walking and running trails, and a game area with ping-pong, foosball and air hockey tables. The new office replaces Vibrint’s previous facility in Sterling, Virginia.

How Does the New Office Relate to Vibrint’s Acquisition of Ampsight?

Vibrint said the new office reflects continued growth following its acquisition of Ampsight, a company that delivers cloud, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to federal agencies, in May. Vibrint expects the acquisition to expand its capability to deliver interpretable AI and machine learning and support every phase of the mission tech cycle.