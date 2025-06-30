Sierra Space has opened a $45 million technology center in Broomfield, Colorado, designed to accelerate the production and delivery of Surface Mount Technology solar arrays for satellites used for national defense applications.

The facility, known as the Power Station, features an integrated test center that includes thermal vacuum and thermal air chambers and a dynamics laboratory for vibration and pyroshock testing.

Sierra Space Scaling Satellite Wing Production

With the new facility, the company plans to initially produce 40 satellite wings and then increase production to 100 satellite wings annually, said Sierra Space Vice President Erik Daehler, noting that the company currently has the ability to build one solar panel daily and one wing weekly.

Solar power is a critical component for satellites and space missions, offering a renewable energy source that supports long-duration operations in orbit and beyond.

Sierra Space’s defense-hardened solar arrays are designed to offer low-cost, scalable power solutions, with systems ranging from 10 watts to 10 kilowatts. The company’s end-to-end electric power solutions include fully assembled solar arrays, solar array drives, slip rings, hinges, hold-down mechanisms and motor control electronics.

“Our scalable power systems can be tailored to fit a wide variety of mission options with reduced cycle time and risk by incorporating existing qualified and flight-proven designs,” said Brian Anthony, vice president of spacecraft systems at Sierra Space. “With this new production facility coming online, Sierra Space is ready to meet the needs of the rapidly emerging satellite constellation market and deliver space power at lightning speed.”