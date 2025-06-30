Matthew Heideman, vice president of public sector at Mattermost, said intelligent collaboration platforms could help the Federal Aviation Administration modernize air traffic control, or ATC, by automating routine coordination, unifying communications and providing personnel with situational awareness capabilities.

In a commentary published Thursday in Federal News Network, Heideman said current ATC systems lack the ability to deliver data in actionable ways.

“Air traffic controllers, pilots, ground crews and maintenance teams must have visibility into flight status, weather developments and emerging operational concerns, and have the flexibility to change as situations do,” he noted.

According to the public sector lead, intelligent collaboration tools serve as “connective tissue” between teams and ATC systems by facilitating collaboration across agencies and industry partners; establishing shared spaces where stakeholders can access critical flight-specific data in real time; supporting rapid response coordination and routine processes; and keeping teams connected amid limited network access.

The GovCon Expert also stated that intelligent collaboration platforms could help modernize ATC operations by delivering a human-to-information interface for rapid decision-making; integrating third-party data to improve situational awareness; advancing accountability by providing auditable communication trails; and ensuring data ownership and control for agency sovereignty.

“By connecting people, data and workflows in real time, these platforms help the FAA evolve at the pace of technology without compromising safety,” he noted.

Reinforcing Air Traffic Control Training With Automated Playbooks

In this piece, Heideman discussed how automated playbooks could help the FAA reduce the pressure on overstretched air traffic controllers.

“Automated playbooks turn standard procedures into repeatable checklists and task flows, making sure nothing gets missed when the pressure’s on. Notifications and real-time updates keep teams in sync and errors down. For rookies, playbooks reinforce training. For veterans on overtime, they’re a safety net against fatigue,” he wrote.

“Automation handles the repetitive. Controllers stay focused on decisions that need a human mind,” the Mattermost executive added.