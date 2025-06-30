HII Christens Future USS Jeremiah Denton

HII has officially christened the future USS Jeremiah Denton, or DDG 129, the third Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division.
Who Was Jeremiah Denton?
HII said Saturday the new guided missile destroyer is named in honor of Adm. Jeremiah Denton Jr., a Vietnam War hero and former U.S. senator from Alabama. Denton was recognized with the Navy Cross for his bravery during his eight years as a prisoner of war. After serving 34 years as a naval aviator, Denton ran and won as senator in 1980.
DDG-129 Christening Ceremony
Denton’s daughters, Madeleine Denton Doak and Mary Denton Lewis, attended the christening ceremony. As the vessel’s co-sponsors, the two performed the traditional bottle-breaking against the ship’s bow. Denton Doak also spoke on behalf of the family, acknowledging her late parents and the shipbuilders.
Brett Seidle, acting assistant secretary of the Navy for research development and acquisition and the event’s keynote speaker, said, “The future USS Jeremiah Denton will sail as a reminder to the world, much like her namesake, the United States does not back down. The United States does not break and we do not forget our heroes.”
Brian Blanchette, executive vice president of HII, added, “Today, we honor the skilled work of our Ingalls shipbuilders and the enduring spirit of Adm. Jeremiah Denton, a man who, under unimaginable pressure, exemplified strength, sacrifice, leadership and resilience.”