HII Christens Future USS Jeremiah Denton

HII has officially christened the future USS Jeremiah Denton, or DDG 129 , the third Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division.

Who Was Jeremiah Denton?

HII said Saturday the new guided missile destroyer is named in honor of Adm. Jeremiah Denton Jr., a Vietnam War hero and former U.S. senator from Alabama. Denton was recognized with the Navy Cross for his bravery during his eight years as a prisoner of war. After serving 34 years as a naval aviator, Denton ran and won as senator in 1980.

DDG-129 Christening Ceremony

Denton’s daughters, Madeleine Denton Doak and Mary Denton Lewis, attended the christening ceremony. As the vessel’s co-sponsors, the two performed the traditional bottle-breaking against the ship’s bow. Denton Doak also spoke on behalf of the family, acknowledging her late parents and the shipbuilders.

Brett Seidle , acting assistant secretary of the Navy for research development and acquisition and the event’s keynote speaker, said, “The future USS Jeremiah Denton will sail as a reminder to the world, much like her namesake, the United States does not back down. The United States does not break and we do not forget our heroes.”