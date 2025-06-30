Maxar Intelligence has received a delivery order under a multi-award contract to enhance the Earth monitoring capabilities of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Luno A program. The program’s mission exemplifies commercial technologies’ utilization in persistent global monitoring of sites and objects of interest, the company said Friday.

Luno A Program Support

Maxar is one of the 10 companies awarded a spot on a five-year, $290-million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide commercial analytic services to the NGA program. Maxar’s tasks primarily involve identifying and counting various types of ground vehicles, ships and aircraft at certain locations to help NGA detect trends and anomalies through geospatial analysis using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Maxar’s Partners in NGA Contract Award

The Westminster, Colorado-based company is working on the NGA contract in partnership with Satellogic, which contributes persistent monitoring and high-resolution imaging from its satellite constellations. Maxar’s partners also include Enabled Intelligence for validating and verifying AI/ML models and Striveworks for the platforms for AIOps, short for artificial intelligence for information technology operations.

Susanne Hake, senior vice president and general manager for Maxar’s U.S. government business, said work on the contract demonstrates the “power of combining commercial innovation” in support of national security requirements.

“By working together with other industry leaders, we’re enabling a powerful combination of diverse sensor data and advanced analytics to help make smarter, faster decisions,” the company executive added.