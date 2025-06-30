in Executive Moves, News

Lockheed Martin VP Megan Dake to Lead NCMA Board

Megan Dake
Megan Dake appointed as next NCMA board chair
Lockheed VP Megan Dake will take on the role of board chair of the National Contract Management Association.

The National Contract Management Association recently announced the appointment of Megan Dake, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s contracts and estimating unit, as its board chair. She will assume the position effective July 1, 2026, NCMA said in its LinkedIn post Friday.

In March, NCMA reappointed Dake to its board of directors for the nonprofit association’s 2026 program year. She was also appointed earlier in June as one of the 16 members of the NCMA’s Acquisition Efficiency Working Group to address White House mandates and executive orders on new federal acquisition standards and policies.

Dake’s Government & Private Sector Experience

Dake as board chair will bring in her leadership experience in the government and private sectors, NCMA noted. “Her appointment ensures steady, forward-focused leadership as we shape the future of the contract management profession,” the association said in its LinkedIn post.

Appointed to her Lockheed post in February, Dake’s current roles in the company include developing and overseeing contract procedures and strategies, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Immediately before joining Lockheed, Dake served as the U.S. Army’s deputy assistant secretary for procurement. She had also previously served as executive director for the Army’s services acquisition.

The new NCMA board chair was the Army resource person at the 2023 season of Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 executive leadership program. She was also among the speakers that the Potomac Officers Club had tapped for its 2021 6th Annual Army Forum.

