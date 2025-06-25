NCMA Announces Acquisition Efficiency Working Group Members

The National Contract Management Association, or NCMA, has announced the members of the Acquisition Efficiency Working Group, which was convened in response to presidential mandates and executive orders that call for federal acquisition improvements.

Acquisition Efficiency Working Group Members and Leadership

The NCMA said Tuesday that the working group’s members are experts who come from industry, government and academia. The members include:

Heather Gerczak, chief administrative officer at Integral Federal

Eric Crusius

Tim Cummins, executive director for commerce and contract at the Management Institute

Megan Dake, vice president for corporate contracts and estimating at Lockheed Martin

Julie Dunne, principal at Monument Advocacy

Dave Ferris, head of the global public sector at Cohere

Lesley Field, former deputy administrator for federal procurement policy at the Office of Management and Budget

Claire Grady, senior vice president for strategy at ManTech

Sally Guyer, CEO of World Commerce & Contracting

Christopher Hetz of Applied Intuition

Cameron Holt, president for strategic markets at Exiger

Leslie Husler, executive vice president for corporate strategy at Persistent Systems

Ian Kalin, CEO at TurbineOne

Matt MacGregor, senior director for strategic growth at Anduril Industries

Benjamin McMartin, senior fellow at George Mason University, Greg and Camille Baroni Center for Government Contracting

William Roberts, director of emerging technologies at ASI Government

The working group is chaired by Booz Allen Hamilton Vice President of Contracts Wes Bennett. Soraya Correa, the president and CEO of National Industries for the Blind, serves as the group’s vice chairperson.

Goal of the Working Group

Launched in May 2025, the Acquisition Efficiency Working Group will work to offer recommendations on various priorities in support of federal acquisition reform. These priorities include the streamlining of regulations and the empowerment of the workforce.

According to Bennett, the design of the working group is meant “to reflect the ecosystem we aim to improve.”

“By bringing together experts from across the acquisition lifecycle and from organizations of different sizes and missions, we ensure we’re tackling challenges from every angle,” the group’s chairperson said, adding, “Our goal is to provide solutions that streamline acquisition practices, make lasting change by enabling the workforce to operate differently, and ultimately serve the mission more effectively.”