The charitable arm of Google has selected Nava Labs, the philanthropically funded division of Nava Public Benefit Corporation, to be part of the latest cohort of Google.org Accelerator: Generative Artificial Intelligence, a program that was launched in 2024 with the aim of facilitating the use of AI in the social sector by providing funding and technical expertise.

GenAI Agent Development

Nava PBC said that as part of the new cohort, Nava Labs will receive a grant worth $1.5 million to build, test and pilot a suite of generative AI-powered agents that will work to help eligible families in the U.S. gain access to government benefits, of which over $140 million remain unclaimed every year because application processes can be cumbersome. The GenAI agents will, with the supervision of caseworkers, assist beneficiaries in the accomplishment and submission of applications.

Nava Labs Partners

For the effort, Nava Labs will be working with Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization Imagine LA, for whom Nava Labs recently piloted an AI-powered chatbot for caseworkers using Benefit Navigator, an online tool that helps individuals determine whether they are eligible for public benefits or tax credits. The Nava PBC division will also collaborate with the First 5 Riverside County Children & Families Commission, which works to support the early development of young children.

The effort ultimately intends to free up more time for caseworkers, allowing them to focus on clients, lessen administrative burdens and streamline processes.

Remarks by Nava Labs Director

Commenting on the project, Nava Labs Director Genevieve Gaudet said her organization was excited to be part of the cohort that uses generative AI to address societal concerns.

“This project is our latest effort exploring how we might ethically use AI to help reduce administrative burden for families and the caseworkers who help them navigate public benefits,” she said.