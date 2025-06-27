HawkEye 360 has revealed that it has established contact with its Cluster 12 satellites .

The commercial signals intelligence and data analytics provider said Thursday the recent development follows the satellites’ launch aboard a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from New Zealand on June 26.

Cluster 12 to Enhance Radio Frequency Data Collection

Cluster 12 is intended to reimagine how radio frequency data can be utilized for intelligence and global security. The cluster, HawkEye 360’s first to operate in a dawn/dusk sun-synchronous orbit, is meant to close a crucial gap in polar orbit coverage. The company aims to bolster its ability to provide RF intelligence across strategic areas, in line with efforts to develop advanced space-based RF capabilities to reinforce situational awareness and global security by providing allied governments and intelligence organizations access to critical knowledge they can leverage for making informed and timely decisions.

The new cluster consists of three formation-flying satellites and one experimental satellite called Kestrel-OA. The formation flying satellites are engineered for radio frequency signal detection, characterization, and geolocation, while Kestrel-OA is tasked with evaluating emerging capabilities and informing future technological advancements.