Joe Kopacz Named AI Tech VP at SNC

Sierra Nevada Corp. has named Joe Kopacz as its first vice president of artificial intelligence technology. Kopacz, who previously served at the company’s Sierra Space affiliate as vice president of software and AI, will spearhead and execute SNC’s enterprise-wide AI strategy, the company said Tuesday.

SNC earlier announced in October that AI, machine learning and other advanced technologies will be employed in its Aviation Innovation and Technology Center under construction at its campus at the Dayton International Airport to support the development of the U.S. Air Force’s Survivable Airborne Operations Center aircraft and other projects.

Expertise in AI Applications Development

In his previous Sierra Space position, Kopacz led the development of an AI-enabled system for space, air and ground systems applications. He also previously provided leadership in harnessing commercially available and custom-built AI tools in the development of advanced on-orbit capabilities supporting contracts valued at $4.4 billion.

One of the Sierra Space efforts Kopacz oversaw involved project support to the Space Systems Command’s Space Domain Awareness Tools Applications and Processing Lab Accelerator program geared to detect potential threats to U.S. satellites in orbit.

Before joining Sierra Space, Kopacz had a stint of over nine years at Lockheed Martin, where he served last as program manager for a portfolio worth over $150 million, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Collaboration With SNC’s IT Team Head

Rob Giannetta, SNC’s senior vice president of information technology, described Kopacz appointment to the newly created post as an “incredible addition” to the company and its IT team that will accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of advanced technologies. “In his new role, Joe will work closely with IT leadership to enable corporate and business area initiatives, particularly in mission enablement and autonomy,” Giannetta noted.