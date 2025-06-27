Cloudera has secured Moderate Provisional Authority to Operate, or P-ATO, under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its Cloudera Government Solutions offering. The P-ATO certification will enable government users to tap the company’s platform in the FedRAMP Marketplace to handle Impact Level 2 federal information in a public cloud environment, the company said Thursday.

Through the platform, its users can access the Cloudera Management Console, Cloudera Data Hub and SDX, short for shared data experience. It also provides the Cloudera AI and the Cloudera Data Hub, with features that include data engineering, real-time data mart and streams messaging. The platform’s data architecture provides cloud-native analytics via AWS GovCloud, according to Cloudera.

Customers’ Trust on Cloudera Government Platform

Leo Brunnick, the company’s chief product officer, noted that the FedRAMP authorization affirms the government customers’ trust in Cloudera’s compliance with federal security controls, while enabling an agile system modernization. “We’ve built Cloudera to help agencies confidently evolve – whether they’re delivering real-time insights during a crisis, building AI models to detect fraud, or informing policy with trusted analytics,” the company executive commented.

In December, FedRAMP’s Agency Authority to Operate at the Moderate Level was granted to Cloudera through a Department of Veterans Affairs sponsorship, enabling the company to offer its cloud-based platform to the VA and other federal agencies.