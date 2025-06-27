Peak Neuro has officially launched. Founded by U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo, the company is the developer of an artificial intelligence-powered, neuroscience-based platform that works to enhance a person’s overall cognitive resilience. The platform, also called Peak Neuro, has been officially launched as well.

Enhancing Cognitive Performance & Resilience

The company said Thursday that the platform’s launch coincides with National PTSD Awareness Month and PTSD Awareness Day, which seek to increase public awareness about the importance of understanding and supporting people affected by post-traumatic stress disorder — like military personnel.

“Our journey began with those whose performance is critical not to productivity, but survivability, warfighters, fighter pilots, and special operators,” Crescenzo said, adding, “Building on that experience, we’ve created a platform designed to help anyone operate effectively under pressure, accelerate recovery, and achieve superior cognitive performance.”In addition to performance, the tools that Peak Neuro seeks to build also aim to bolster resilience. “For veterans, that means helping them regulate and recover on their terms-with science, not stigma,” Crescenzo said.

Peak Neuro Platform Features

The Peak Neuro platform features an AI-powered audio neural entrainment system that works to activate the ability of the brain to enter into states of recovery and cognitive optimization. The design of the platform is founded upon scientifically grounded and quantitatively validated neuromodulatory models.

Apart from active duty military personnel and veterans, the platform is also seen to benefit first responders, public safety professionals, athletes, company leaders and people struggling with cognitive fatigue or burnout.