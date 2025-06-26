Shield AI and Amazon Web Services have partnered to make it easier to update the software of autonomous systems.

Coverage of Shield AI Partnership

In a blog post issued Wednesday, AWS said that through the partnership, it has built a proof-of-concept system with Shield AI that allows developers to create and test new AI software for autonomous systems on the cloud. Once the testing and development of the software are completed, developers can send the software directly to the autonomous systems in any location, safely, quickly and at scale.

The agreement involves integrating Shield AI’s Hivemind with AWS’ IOT Core and Elastic Container Registry to ensure that when the new software is ready, it is sent to the right machines securely.

Benefits of the Shield AI-AWS Collaboration

The partnership benefits the defense and commercial sectors.

For the Defense Department, the system seeks to increase the military’s mission readiness by quickly updating autonomous fleets to fight against emerging threats and help them adapt to changing missions.

On the side of the commercial sector, it aims to give advantages to various industries, including agriculture, oil and gas industries, logistics and warehousing, and mining through updating fleets of autonomous tractors, employing updates to offshore autonomous systems and updating autonomous equipment, among others.

Remarks of Amazon Web Services’ Liz Martin

Liz Martin, managing director for the DOD business at AWS, said the collaboration provides “a solution that provides scalable development and deployment of mission autonomy across fleets of autonomous platforms.”