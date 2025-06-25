Parsons, IBM Partner to Modernize National Airspace System

Parsons and IBM have formed a partnership to modernize the National Airspace System of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Parsons said Tuesday the collaborative effort aims to develop a more efficient and safer air control system, aligning with the vision of President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The initiative will utilize an open, vendor-agnostic approach, allowing the FAA to integrate advanced technologies and enhance current systems based on real-time feedback and evolving requirements.

National Air Space System Modernization

Parsons intends to leverage its extensive FAA experience, proven track record in delivering large-scale programs and systems integration capabilities, and IBM’s expertise in federal government and cross-industry systems integration, to create a modernized airspace system.

The project aims to develop an advanced national airspace system, including air traffic control, navigation facilities and airports. In addition to prioritizing modernization, the collaboration will reinforce regulations and develop personnel to achieve a safer and more efficient aviation system.

Under the strategic partnership, Parsons will be the primary contractor. The global disruptive technology provider will hold overall responsibility and provide unified leadership for the project.

Carey Smith on the Parsons-IBM Collaboration