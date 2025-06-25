Lockheed Martin , with the Missile Defense Agency, has completed a demonstration of its Long Range Discrimination Radar, or LRDR .

The company said Tuesday the two organizations conducted a Flight Test Other-26a, or FTX-26a, to evaluate the LRDR’s performance, particularly its capability to deliver vital data to homeland defense systems.

Threat Detection and Data Sharing

During the test, conducted over the North Pacific, the LRDR managed to detect, track and discriminate a live air-launched ballistic missile threat within a complex environment. Under the command of the Command and Control Battle Management and Communications, the radar system sent the flight test data to the C2BMC, providing the necessary information to conduct a simulated Ground-Based Midcourse Defense engagement.

“Deterrence begins with detection, and the successful FTX-26a demonstration underscored LRDR’s ability to detect and track threats at extended ranges, while accurately distinguishing between targets and non-targets,” said Rick Cordaro, vice president of radar and sensor systems at Lockheed Martin. “This technical advancement will significantly bolster our nation’s deterrence capabilities, providing a game-changing asset for homeland defense. With its open architecture, LRDR will facilitate the seamless integration of emerging technologies and software, enabling warfighters to receive timely, actionable information for decision-making and drives rapid response,” he added.